Lynn (6-5) earned the win against Oakland on Saturday, allowing two runs (none earned) on three hits while striking out five and walking one over six innings.

Lynn was impressive Saturday, tossing 72 of 107 pitches for strikes across six frames. Though two runs crossed the plate for the Athletics, Lynn was not credited with them as one was scored on a sac fly and the other was scored on a fielder's choice. Saturday's outing marks four quality starts in a row for the veteran righty and six in his last eight starts. During that span, he has picked up five wins to just one loss and lowered his ERA from 5.87 to where it sits now at 4.07.