Lynn (7-7) got the loss after he pitched five innings, giving up four runs on 10 hits and a walk while hitting a batter and striking out three Tuesday versus the Twins.

Lynn struggled to keep the Twins off the bases Tuesday, allowing at least double-digit baserunners for the second game in a row. He surrendered one run in both of the second and third frames before a Matt Wallner two-run homer knocked Lynn out of the contest with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The difficult outing ended a streak of six consecutive quality starts for the 35-year-old. Lynn is currently projected to toe the rubber for the last time in 2022 on Sunday against the Padres.