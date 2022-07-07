Lynn allowed five earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings Wednesday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

Lynn allowed at least one run in three of his five innings, with a two-run blast by Jorge Polanco in the fifth frame clinching another disappointing outing. He has worked at least six frames in each of his last three starts, but Lynn has allowed fewer than three earned runs only once in five appearances this season. As a result, he owns a 5.33 ERA across 27 innings on the campaign.