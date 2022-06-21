Lynn (1-0) allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings to earn the win Monday against Toronto.

Lynn showed flashes of brilliance, as he struck out the side in the first inning and also retired seven consecutive batters between the third and fifth innings. However, he still surrendered a two-run homer and two-run double -- both hit by Teoscar Hernandez. Even so, it was a significant step forward for Lynn as he allowed only six baserunners across five innings after allowing 10 hits in his first outing of the campaign. He's also maintained a 9:2 K:BB across 9.1 innings.