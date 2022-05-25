Lynn (knee) said Wednesday he'll begin a rehab assignment this weekend and will make three starts in the minors before joining the White Sox's rotation, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
The 35-year-old threw about 40 pitches during live batting practice Tuesday, and he's scheduled to throw three innings and 45 pitches in his first rehab outing this weekend. Lynn isn't eligible to return from the 60-day injured list until June 6, and assuming he doesn't suffer a setback during the rehab assignment, he should join Chicago's rotation shortly after being eligible to be activated.
