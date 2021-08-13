Lynn allowed four runs on four hits and a pair of walks over five innings Thursday against the Yankees, striking out seven. He did not factor into the decision.

New York did its biggest chunk of damage off Lynn in the third inning, when Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer to give the Yankees a 3-1 lead. Brett Gardner also took Lynn deep in the sixth, the first time in almost two months that Lynn has allowed more than one homer in a start. It was also just the second time in 21 starts this season that an opponent has managed to put together more than three runs against Lynn. The 34-year-old is 10-3 on the year with a 2.26 ERA and 137:37 K:BB in 119.2 innings.