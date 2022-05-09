Lynn (knee) is targeting a return in early June, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The White Sox were initially hopeful that Lynn would be able to return by the end of May, but general manager Rick Hahn said Monday that an early June return is a more realistic possibility. While it still appears that Lynn is making good progress in his recovery, the team seems content in giving him enough time to make sure he's fully healthy before making his 2022 debut.
