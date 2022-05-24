Lynn (knee) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Tuesday, Betelhem Ashame of MLB.com reports.
Lynn threw an inning of live batting practice Friday and will repeat the exercise Tuesday. Though only a small step, Lynn continues to make progress towards his season debut. He is eligible to come off the injured list June 6, but his return could come later in the month as he will likely need a few rehab outings prior to being activated.
