Lynn allowed three runs on five hits while striking out four over five innings in Wednesday's spring game against Oakland.

Lynn threw 74 pitches (52 strikes) in his fifth Cactus League start, the first outing he's gotten up and down five times. He's scheduled to throw six innings March 29, but the White Sox don't have a game scheduled, so there will be some type of controlled environment, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. At that time, Lynn said he'll throw 85-90 pitches, putting Chicago's projected No. 3 starter in shape for his first turn of the regular season.