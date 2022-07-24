Lynn allowed three hits and a walk while striking out six in six scoreless innings in a no-decision in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Guardians.

Lynn was excellent in his second quality start of the year, but the White Sox's bullpen melted down in the seventh inning to cost him the win. Despite the positive start to the second half, he still owns a 6.43 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 41:10 K:BB through 42 innings in eight outings. The veteran right-hander is projected for a favorable home start versus the Athletics next week.