Manager Tony La Russa said Tuesday that Lynn (trapezius strain) is expected to return after spending the minimum 10 days on the injured list, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

La Russa said the evaluation of Lynn on Tuesday was positive, so he's on track to get back on the mound April 27 at home against the Tigers. He looked spectacular to start the season before getting hurt, posting a 0.92 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with a 27:2 K:BB across 19.2 innings (three starts).