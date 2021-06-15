Lynn (7-2) picked up his second loss of the season, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight over six innings to the Rays on Monday.

Lynn had a six-game winning streak snapped and lost for the first time since April 15. He was touched for a two-run home run in the first by Austin Meadows, then Brandon Lowe hit a solo number in the third. It was just the second time in 12 starts the right-hander's allowed more than two runs. Lynn will carry a league-best 1.51 ERA into his next start, expected to be Saturday at Houston.