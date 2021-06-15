Lynn (7-2) picked up his second loss of the season, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight over six innings to the Rays on Monday.
Lynn had a six-game winning streak snapped and lost for the first time since April 15. He was touched for a two-run home run in the first by Austin Meadows, then Brandon Lowe hit a solo number in the third. It was just the second time in 12 starts the right-hander's allowed more than two runs. Lynn will carry a league-best 1.51 ERA into his next start, expected to be Saturday at Houston.
More News
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Posts another dominant outing•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Felt tightness in last outing•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Earns seventh win•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Wednesday's game postponed•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Making short-rest start•
-
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Fans seven in win•