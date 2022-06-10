Lynn (knee) is expected to start Tuesday against the Tigers, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Previous reports indicated Lynn could return Monday, but there doesn't appear to be any setback behind the minor change of plans. He struggled in his latest rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, giving up seven runs on nine hits in three innings of work, but the White Sox nevertheless seem to think he's ready to make his season debut.
