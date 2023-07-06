Lynn won't start Wednesday against the Blue Jays because the game was postponed due to rain, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
The White Sox and Blue Jays will play a doubleheader Thursday to make up for Wednesday's game, and Lynn figures to pitch in one of the two contests. The 36-year-old righty has struggled heavily this season, accumulating a 6.72 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through 96 innings across 17 starts.
