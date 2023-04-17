Lynn won't start Monday against the Phillies after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Chicago, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
The White Sox and Phillies will make up the game as part of a straight doubleheader Tuesday. Expect Lynn to take the hill for one of those games, while Lucas Giolito starts the other half of the twin bill.
