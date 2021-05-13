Lynn underwent X-rays on his right hand/forearm after Thursday's win over the Twins that came back negative, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Lynn was hit by a comebacker in the top of the fourth inning Thursday, but he was able to remain in the game. Lynn allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks while striking out nine in five innings to earn the win over Minnesota. It's unlikely that Lynn will be forced to miss time since he was able to remain in the game and had a clean X-ray, but his status could be worth monitoring in the coming days. Assuming he's able to make his next start, Lynn tentatively lines up to face Minnesota on the road Tuesday.