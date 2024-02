The White Sox designated Ramsey for assignment Saturday.

Ramsey appeared in 21 games for the White Sox after having his contract selected in August, posting a 5.85 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 20 frames. He'll now be cast off the 40-man roster in order to make room for Zach DeLoach and Prelander Berroa following Saturday's trade that sent Gregory Santos (elbow) to Seattle.