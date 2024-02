Ramsey cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 27-year-old is no longer on the 40-man roster but will stick around in the organization. Ramsey put up a 5.85 ERA and 18:9 K:BB over 20 innings of relief with the White Sox in 2023.