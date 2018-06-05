White Sox's Lency Delgado: Nabbed by White Sox in fourth round

The White Sox have selected Delgado with the 108th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Delgado is lauded for his above-average raw power from the right side and plus arm strength, though it's believed he'll be destined for third base in the pro ranks after primarily playing shortstop for his high school team in Florida. The White Sox may need to offer more than the recommended slot bonus ($517,800) in order to pry Delgado away from his commitment to Florida International.