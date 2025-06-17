site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Lenyn Sosa: Activated from injured list
RotoWire Staff
The White Sox activated Sosa (hip) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Sosa missed the last two weeks of action with a right hip flexor strain. He had been serving as Chicago's primary second baseman before getting hurt and will likely slide back into that role.
