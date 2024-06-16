Sosa went 3-for-5 in Saturday's win over Arizona with a double and a three-run home run.

Sosa singled in his third trip to the plate and was later thrown out at home on a fielder's choice play. However, he would come right back with a two-out, three-run home run in the following inning to increase the White Sox's lead to five runs while also adding a double in the ninth. It marked the third baseman's first three-hit performance of the season and his fifth multi-hit effort this month, where he's now batting .333 with two homers and seven RBI.