Sosa's contract was purchased from Double-A Birmingham on Thursday, Jeff Cohen of Future Sox reports.

Sosa is one of the top breakout prospects in baseball, as he slashed .214/.240/.282 in 33 games at Double-A last year and slashed .331/.384/.549 with 14 home runs and a 13.8 percent strikeout rate in 62 games with Birmingham this year. The 22-year-old spent time at shortstop, third base and second base while at Double-A and he could see steady playing time in the short term with Leury Garcia (side) and Danny Mendick (knee) banged up and Yoan Moncada (hamstring) on the injured list.

More News