Sosa went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Friday's 10-9 win over the Nationals

Sosa fell a triple shy of the cycle and drove in runs on three separate occasions, highlighted by a solo homer in the fourth inning. The 25-year-old has hit safely in four of his past five games, tallying three extra-base hits and five RBI in that span. For the season, he's slashing .263/.292/.433 with 22 home runs, 75 RBI, 55 runs scored and two steals across 536 plate appearances.