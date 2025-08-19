Sosa went 2-for-6 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 13-9 win over Atlanta.

Sosa tied a season high in RBI and also launched his 17th long ball of the season. While he has just 14 walks across 108 games, Sosa remains one of the lone bright spots for the last-place White Sox this year. The 25-year-old infielder is hitting a healthy .274 with 16 doubles, 54 RBI and 42 runs scored through 391 at-bats.