The White Sox placed Sosa on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a right hip flexor strain.

Sosa injured his hip during Monday's loss to the Tigers, per Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times. He expects to be activated when first eligible June 13, but the ultimate decision lies with the White Sox. For whatever length of time Sosa is sidelined, Tim Elko -- who was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move -- could benefit from a near-everyday role with the White Sox.