Sosa went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Cubs.

Sosa was able to check off his first multi-hit game and his first homer of the season in the same contest. He's gone 4-for-10 with a walk and two strikeouts over four games since he was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. Sosa is slashing .188/.235/.292 with three RBI, three runs scored and two doubles over 52 plate appearances in the majors this season. He's started three straight games at third base and will likely only need to outplay Danny Mendick to stick at the hot corner in the near term.