The White Sox recalled Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

Reliever Tanner Banks was optioned to the minors to make room on the 26-man active roster for Sosa, who may serve as a utility man for the White Sox if manager Tony LaRussa isn't yet ready to pull the plug on second baseman Josh Harrison or third baseman Yoan Moncada as everyday players. LaRussa could soon be able to find room in the lineup for all three players on a short-term basis, as Sosa may be a candidate to pick up starts at shortstop if Tim Anderson's appeal of a three-game suspension isn't overturned in the near future. The 22-year-old Sosa, who was briefly up with the big club for a brief period in late June, seemingly has little left to prove in the minors after slashing .316/.367/.511 in 85 games between stops at Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham.