Sosa won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Sosa slashed .261/.314/.522 with two homers, 11 RBI and six runs scored across 51 plate appearances in the Cactus League and is expected to begin the year as the White Sox's primary DH, but he will remain on the bench during the team's season opener. Andrew Benintendi will serve as the designated hitter instead while Austin Hays, Luisangel Acuna and Everson Pereira start across the outfield.