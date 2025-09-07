Sosa went 2-for-4 with a homer, a walk, three RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 6-4 victory over the Tigers.

The 25-year-old Venezuelan walloped a titanic 451-foot solo shot off Detroit starter Charlie Morton in the third to tie the contest at 3-3. Sosa has been a great source of power since the All-Star break, launching 11 long balls while batting .256 (44-for-172) with 34 RBI and 23 runs scored in 44 games. Across 485 total plate appearances, the Chicago infielder is now slashing .263/.295/.435 with 65 RBI and 50 runs scored.