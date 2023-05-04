site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Lenyn Sosa: Recalled from Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Sosa was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Thursday.
Sosa was just optioned Monday but is back to take the spot of the injured Jake Burger (oblique). He is getting a start at second base Thursday.
