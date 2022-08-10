Sosa went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals.

Sosa drew his first start since being recalled Sunday and he delivered his first career home run. He has a very limited major-league sample but has maintained an .878 OPS across 387 plate appearances between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte this season. However, Sosa may struggle to find regular at-bats with the White Sox, as Josh Harrison and Yoan Moncada have been locked into the lineup at second and third base of late.