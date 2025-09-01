Sosa went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Yankees.

The Chicago infielder gave his team a lead it didn't surrender with a 418-foot solo shot off New Yorker reliever Tim Hill in the eighth. The long ball caps a breakout power month for Sosa in August, as he hit .241 with eight homers, 20 RBI and 13 runs scored in 27 games. The 25-year-old should continue to occupy a key lineup spot thanks to his 18 homers, 61 RBI, 45 runs scored and .735 OPS through 457 total plate appearances.