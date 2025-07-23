White Sox's Lenyn Sosa: Taking seat Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sosa is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Rays.
It's a routine day off for Sosa, who had started each of the previous 14 games for the White Sox. Chase Meidroth will occupy second base in Wednesday's series finale.
