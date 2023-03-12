Sosa was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
Sosa is on the 40-man roster and made his big-league debut in 2022, but more development is needed in the upper levels of the minors. Chicago brought in veteran Elvis Andrus to serve as a placeholder at the keystone, with Sosa and Jose Rodriguez the most intriguing internal long-term options behind him.
