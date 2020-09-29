Garcia (thumb) was activated from the 45-day injured list Tuesday and will bat eighth and play left field in Game 1 of the Wild Card Round against the Athletics.

Garcia hadn't played since Aug. 10 while recovering from surgery to repair his left thumb. He's been working out at the White Sox's alternate training site in recent days and has evidently been cleared to play. The White Sox will need him for at least one start, though Eloy Jimenez doesn't appear to be too far from returned from a sprained foot.