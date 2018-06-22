Garcia (knee) was activated from the disabled list Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Garcia had been out since late May with a sprained left knee. Prior to the injury, he posted a mediocre .262/.308/.369 slash line, though his nine steals in 39 games were a solid return. Jose Rondon was optioned and Trayce Thompson was designated for assignment in corresponding moves for the activation of both Garcia and fellow outfielder Avisail Garcia (hamstring).

