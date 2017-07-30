Garcia (finger) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start in left field and lead off Sunday against the Indians.

Garcia was a late addition to the White Sox lineup, drawing in for Melky Cabrera, who was traded to the Royals earlier Sunday. Though he's been sidelined for a month and a half with the finger injury, Garcia should be primed for everyday duties in the outfield while serving as the club's regular leadoff man, a role he had filled effectively prior to landing on the DL. The 26-year-old has contributed a .345 on-base percentage to go with six home runs and six steals in 200 plate appearances this season.