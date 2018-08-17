Garcia (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day DL on Friday.

As expected, Garcia will rejoin the active roster after spending the minimum 10 days on the shelf due to a strained left hamstring. He didn't require a rehab assignment and should be able to immediately take the field during Friday's series opener versus Kansas City. Across 73 games this year, he's slashed .280/.310/.394 with four home runs, 31 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

