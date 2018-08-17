White Sox's Leury Garcia: Activated from DL
Garcia (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day DL on Friday.
As expected, Garcia will rejoin the active roster after spending the minimum 10 days on the shelf due to a strained left hamstring. He didn't require a rehab assignment and should be able to immediately take the field during Friday's series opener versus Kansas City. Across 73 games this year, he's slashed .280/.310/.394 with four home runs, 31 RBI and 11 stolen bases.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Expected to return Friday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Rehab stint not expected•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Sent to disabled list•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Departs with sore hamstring•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Settling in as primary center fielder•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Plates three Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...