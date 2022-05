Garcia was added to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 31-year-old was initially slated to be on the bench for a second straight game, but he'll draw the start at second base after Yoan Moncada (leg) was scratched from the lineup. Garcia has gone 3-for-18 with an RBI and five strikeouts over his last five games.