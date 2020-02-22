Garcia agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the White Sox on Saturday, which includes a club option for 2021.

Garcia had initially agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the White Sox at the beginning of January, but he'll add a little extra salary in 2020 in exchange for a 2021 team option with a $250,000 buyout. The 28-year-old is in the mix to begin the season as the leadoff hitter, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to lock down an everyday role for the entire season given the young talent that the White Sox have.