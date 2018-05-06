Garcia will start in right field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Twins.

Following Yoan Moncada's (hamstring) placement on the 10-day disabled list, Garcia also led off Saturday's contest, finishing 1-for-4 with a stolen base. It looks like Garcia may receive regular starts atop the order for the duration of Moncada's absence, so the 27-year-old switch-hitter could warrant a pickup for fantasy owners in deeper mixed leagues looking for help in the runs and steals categories.