White Sox's Leury Garcia: Assumes leadoff spot Sunday
Garcia will start in right field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Twins.
Following Yoan Moncada's (hamstring) placement on the 10-day disabled list, Garcia also led off Saturday's contest, finishing 1-for-4 with a stolen base. It looks like Garcia may receive regular starts atop the order for the duration of Moncada's absence, so the 27-year-old switch-hitter could warrant a pickup for fantasy owners in deeper mixed leagues looking for help in the runs and steals categories.
