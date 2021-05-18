Garcia went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 16-4 win over the Twins.

Garcia is starting to swing the bat batter after loitering around the Mendoza line for much of the season. Over the past nine games, he's gone 11-for-31 (.355) and raised his season average to .234. He's getting starts in left field and center with both Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) and Luis Robert (hip) sidelined.