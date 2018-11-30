Garcia signed a one-year, $1.55 million deal with the White Sox on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of Fancred reports.

Garcia only played in 82 games due to knee and hamstring injuries that forced him to spend two separate stints on the disabled list. The 27-year-old also missed time the previous season with hand and finger issues, so there's real durability concerns here. He wound up slashing .271/.303/.376 with four home runs, 32 RBI and 12 stolen bases for the White Sox in 2018.

