Garcia is not with the team Wednesday because he is attending to a personal matter, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's unclear how long the issue will keep him away from the team. Garcia is in the midst of a wide-open competition for Chicago's starting center field gig, so he may need to return to the fold soon if he wants to stand a chance to open the season as a starter.

