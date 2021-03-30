Garcia (shoulder) will return to the lineup Tuesday against Colorado, batting eighth and playing second base.
Garcia was scratched Saturday with a sore shoulder, but the issue didn't seem particularly serious. Assuming he gets through Tuesday's game without issues, he'll be ready to fill a utility role on Chicago's Opening Day roster.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Takes batting practice•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Scratched from lineup•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Makes spring debut•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: White Sox pick up 2021 option•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Activated and starting Game 1•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Could play in postseason•