Garcia (leg) is batting leadoff and starting in right field Sunday against the Royals.
The 30-year-old hasn't seen the field since Tuesday while managing leg tightness, but he'll return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale. Garcia is off to a slow start offensively, going 2-for-20 with two runs, a stolen base and seven strikeouts in five games.
