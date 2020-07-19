Garcia (back) is starting at second base and batting seventh in Sunday's exhibition game against the Cubs.

The 29-year-old was held out of Thursday's intrasquad action with mid-back soreness, but his return for the exhibition contest indicates it was a minor issue. Garcia is expected to start at second base for the White Sox in 2020 after posting a .688 OPS with eight home runs and 15 stolen bases in 140 games last year.