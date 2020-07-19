Garcia (back) is starting at second base and batting seventh in Sunday's exhibition game against the Cubs.
The 29-year-old was held out of Thursday's intrasquad action with mid-back soreness, but his return for the exhibition contest indicates it was a minor issue. Garcia is expected to start at second base for the White Sox in 2020 after posting a .688 OPS with eight home runs and 15 stolen bases in 140 games last year.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Experiencing mid-back soreness•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Expected to start at second•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Expected starter at second•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Bats ninth in spring opener•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Adds team option to contract•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: In leadoff mix•