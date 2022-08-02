Garcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Garcia went 3-for-7 with two runs and an RBI while picking up starts at second and third base over the past two contests, but he'll head back to the bench Tuesday. He still looks to be behind Josh Harrison in the pecking order at second base and behind Yoan Moncada at third base.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Gets third consecutive start•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Still not starting•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Riding pine Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Sits in Game 1 of twin bill•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Hits bench Thursday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Sits after six straight starts•