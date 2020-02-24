Garcia started at second base and batted ninth in Sunday's Cactus League opener. He went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Garcia is in the mix for the starting job at second base with prospect Nick Madrigal and Danny Mendick vying for spring at-bats there as well. White Sox manager Rick Renteria fielded a group that resembled what might be the Opening Day lineup -- minus catcher Yasmani Grandal (calf) and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion -- so Garcia, who was the team's primary leadoff man in 2019, may not get the same number of plate appearances this season.