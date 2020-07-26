Garcia went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Twins.
The 29-year-old's fielding miscue during the season opener helped lead to a four-run frame, but he showed off his power during the second game of the season. Garcia's ability at the plate gives him the edge for starts at the keystone over prospect Nick Madrigal for the time being.
